George Olson: City of God, Fourth Turning, Burning Man, & TEOTW

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George Olson of Orbis Sentry discusses his background as a former U.S. Navy nuclear-trained officer and a Christian missionary in the Philippines, where he faced life-threatening situations. He explains how these experiences led him to study global geopolitics and security trends. The conversation touches on globalism and the competition between the City of God and the Earthly City, the cyclical nature of crisis and power, technocracy, and the religion of the City of Man, with Olson emphasizing that Christians must actively engage as ambassadors in the world rather than retreating from these global challenges.
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About George Olson and Orbis-Sentry
Orbis-Sentry is an independent, non-profit, Christian think tank and research organization. Combining 20+ years of dedicated research, with 20+ years of overseas humanitarian service in high risk environments, we are uniquely equipped to speak on global security issues, geopolitical tensions, and the worldviews that underlie them.
*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)