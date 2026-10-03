George Olson: City of God, Fourth Turning, Burning Man, & TEOTW

*The full ad-free edition of this podcast episode is available to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The full FREE audio edition (with ads) is available on Spreaker or ANY podcast player. You can watch the full FREE video version via any of the links below.

George Olson of Orbis Sentry discusses his background as a former U.S. Navy nuclear-trained officer and a Christian missionary in the Philippines, where he faced life-threatening situations. He explains how these experiences led him to study global geopolitics and security trends. The conversation touches on globalism and the competition between the City of God and the Earthly City, the cyclical nature of crisis and power, technocracy, and the religion of the City of Man, with Olson emphasizing that Christians must actively engage as ambassadors in the world rather than retreating from these global challenges.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com

***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

Escape The Technocracy (15% off w/ GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Expat Money Online Summit 2026 (20% off VIP w/ EMPIRE) https://expatmoney.com/geopolitics

My Latin Life Services (5% off w/ GEOPOLITICS) https://mylatinlife.com/services

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

Starlink (1 month free) https://starlink.com?referral=RC-2544516-42805-61

StartMail (50% off) https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Tello ($10 off) https://tello.com/account/register?_referral=P3S8CH2D

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Orbis-Sentry Website https://orbis-sentry.org

Orbis-Sentry Substack

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@OrbisSentry

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577992709522

X https://x.com/gpoXorbis

About George Olson and Orbis-Sentry

Orbis-Sentry is an independent, non-profit, Christian think tank and research organization. Combining 20+ years of dedicated research, with 20+ years of overseas humanitarian service in high risk environments, we are uniquely equipped to speak on global security issues, geopolitical tensions, and the worldviews that underlie them.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)