Gerald Celente: The Business of China is Business, The Business of America is War

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Trend forecaster Gerald Celente discusses the decline of the United States, arguing that corporate and government interests have consolidated control over the media and banking sectors, effectively dismantling the American middle class. The conversation highlights the dangers of a burgeoning AI surveillance state and the economic consequences of persistent military conflicts involving figures like Trump and Netanyahu. Celente posits that China is surpassing the West by prioritizing business over war, while younger generations face a future of economic feudalism. Ultimately, Gerald warns of the loss of individual privacy and the potential for nuclear escalation in the Middle East. To navigate these turbulent times, Celente encourages people to focus on physical and spiritual health while advocating for a movement of "occupying" peace.

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About Gerald Celente

PIONEER TREND STRATEGIST Gerald Celente is the Publisher of the weekly Trends Journal magazine. He is the author of the highly acclaimed and best-selling books “Trend Tracking” and “Trends 2000” (Warner Books).

With a 46-year track record of identifying, tracking, and forecasting trends, Celente is world-renowned as today’s #1 Trend Forecaster. Celente has earned the reputation as a trusted name in trends for his many accurate forecasts; among them, the 1987 Stock Market crash, Dot com bust, “Gold Bull Run,” “Panic of ‘08,” the rise of organic foods, and the popularity of gourmet coffee long before Starbucks was a household name.

Celente, who developed the Globalnomic methodology to identify, track, forecast, and manage trends, is a political atheist. Unencumbered by political dogma, rigid ideology, or conventional wisdom, Celente, whose motto is “Think for Yourself,” observes and analyzes current events forming future trends for what they are – not for how he wants them to be.

A true American Patriot, Celente owns three pre-Revolutionary stone buildings on the most historic corner in America, where the seeds of Democracy were sown, Colonial Kingston, New York’s first Capitol.

Self-described as a “Warrior for the Prince of Peace,” Gerald Celente is also the Founder “Occupy Peace & Freedom,” a not-for-profit movement to honor the Constitution and Bill of Rights and restore Freedoms.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)