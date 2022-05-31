Giorgio Cafiero on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 31 May 2022

Founder of GulfStateAnalystics.com Giorgio Cafiero talks Turkey, Ukraine, drones, Abraham Accords, Syria and more...
TNT Radio Archive
The host of Geopolitics & Empire, Hrvoje, produced and hosted a daily 2-3 hour live show on TNT Radio for two full years (March 2022 - March 2024) interviewing 1,000+ guests.The host of Geopolitics & Empire, Hrvoje, produced and hosted a daily 2-3 hour live show on TNT Radio for two full years (March 2022 - March 2024) interviewing 1,000+ guests.
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