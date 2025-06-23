Dear Subscribers,

I have escaped narco country and managed to penetrate deep into the hinterland of the EU Fourth Reich off the Dalmatian coast.

For this reason, given where I am, and where I will be going, there is little to no good nor consistent connection to the noosphere, which obstructs me from uploading my thoughts and conducting regular podcast transmissions.

I may manage to ship out an update or two for paid subscribers over the summer, including some interviews, as well as a few subscriber calls, but that is up to the Fates.

Paid subscribers shall receive a free three month comp or extension as a result of my summer inactivity. Although painful to the pocketbook, c’est la vie, the life of a roving podcaster…vale! Wanderer.