Gordon Hahn: False Flags Escalating & Blending Ukraine-Iran into WW3

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Analyst Gordon Hahn discusses the worsening conflict in Ukraine, noting that Ukrainian forces face critical supply and territorial shortages ahead of winter. Hahn looks at how Western nations are considering escalatory actions, such as expanding nuclear umbrellas and increasing military production, while simultaneously facing domestic economic strains and public resistance. The conversation explores how regional tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East risk intertwining, potentially pushing the international community toward a broader global confrontation. Additionally, Hahn highlights the growing political influence of the Azov movement within Ukraine's military leadership and examines how the broader multipolar world order is fracturing into competing regional unions.

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About Gordon Hahn

Gordon M. Hahn (Ph.D.) is an analyst at Corr Analytics. He taught at Boston, American, St. Petersburg St. (Russia), Stanford, San Jose St., and San Francisco St. Universities, and the Monterey Inst. for International Studies. He has also authored 6 books on Russia and Ukraine.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)