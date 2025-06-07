"In this explosive episode, I speak with Hrvoje Morić from the Geopolitics & Empire podcast to unpack the recent Pahalgam attack and the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Was it a genuine terror strike — or a false flag operation that backfired on New Delhi?

We explore why India’s quick blame on Pakistan failed to gain international traction, and whether China’s strong defence of Pakistan marks a turning point in great power dynamics. Is Beijing drawing a red line around CPEC? Is the West using India to encircle China? And is a new Cold War already underway?

In closing, we reflect on the emerging global order shaped not just by states and armies — but by algorithms, automation, and unelected digital overlords. What does the future hold in a world run by code?"