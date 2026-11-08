Geopolitical analyst Hrvoje Morić warns that a simulated "Cyber 9/11" serves as the third phase of global control following 2001 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Drawing from ground-level realities, he explains how biometric mandates, digital identity checkpoints, and engineered resource shortages are systematically closing off societal off-ramps to force compliance into a centralized technocratic grid. Outlining practical solutions, he stresses the critical need for localized water storage, alternative infrastructure, and building trusted human networks to remain resilient against the coming digital lockdown.