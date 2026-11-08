Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kimpeccable's avatar
Kimpeccable
3d

Great convo! Love Richard, too.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Geopolitics & Empire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.