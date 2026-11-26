Paul Brennan talks to geopolitical journalist and podcaster Hrvoje Morić on the growing wave of cyber attacks and the potential push towards digital IDs, biometric verification and greater control over online activity. They explore the role of AI, automation and mass job displacement, the future of global governance and whether geopolitical tensions and the Ukraine conflict are helping accelerate a new technological order.

Interview: https://rcr.media/episodes/hrvoje-moric-geopolitical-journalist-podcaster-cyber-attacks-the-gateway-to-digital-control