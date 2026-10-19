Hakeem Anwar: All Your Base Are Belong To Us?

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Hakeem Anwar discusses the rapid global expansion of the control grid, highlighting how governments and corporate entities are aggressively laying the infrastructure for surveillance, including the multi-billion-dollar BEAD Program for expanding satellite and fiber internet access to enforce digital ID and tracking. Furthermore, the conversation examines the troubling rise of AI-driven automation, ranging from autonomous warfare and teacher-free schools to the systematic sunsetting of copper landlines in favor of monitored networks. To counter, Hakeem emphasizes the vital importance of community, digital sovereignty, urging individuals to adopt privacy-focused technology, alternative communication devices, and cash-based barter systems to protect their personal autonomy.
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About Hakeem Anwar
Hakeem Anwar is a technologist and educator who dropped his career in big tech to work on meaningful social movements. He founded #TakeBackOurTech to teach freedom lovers how to use technology privately, and created Above: a privacy-first technology company that develops phones, laptops, and communication services.
*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)