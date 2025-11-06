Geopolitics & Empire

Hakeem Anwar: Preparing for Life Under Digital ID

Nov 06, 2025
Hakeem Anwar discusses his new report "Life Under Digital ID". He demonstrates how the rollout of digital identity is happening fast and globally, financed by globalist supranational organizations (e.g. UN, World Bank, Bill Gates). It will increasingly become impossible to use public or private services without digital identity. He provides the best summary of what can be done at this late stage in the game.

Hakeem Anwar discusses his new report “Life Under Digital ID”. He demonstrates how the rollout of digital identity is happening fast and globally, financed by globalist supranational organizations (e.g. UN, World Bank, Bill Gates). It will increasingly become impossible to use public or private services without digital identity. He provides the best summary of what can be done at this late stage in the game.

Websites

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/geopolitics

Take Back Our Tech https://takebackourtech.org

Substack

Take Back Our Tech
Let's use technology that doesn't use us. We are an educational movement & community. Together we'll learn about friendly technology and how to use it effectively across many areas. Desktop, web, mobile, hardware, communications, and much more!

Life Under Digital ID: A Global Analysis with Solutions https://abovephone.com/digital-id

About Hakeem Anwar

Hakeem Anwar is a technologist, activist, educator, and entrepreneur who dropped his corporate career to work on meaningful social movements. He is a core member of the Freedom Cell Network, and co-producer of The Greater Reset.

He’s helped grow both of these movements to tens and thousands of people while protecting the privacy of their users. Since then he has began educating and assisting others by launching #TakeBackOurTech, a free educational initiative that teaches people to use friendly, open, and transparent technologies across computers, phones, browsers, health considerations and much more.

He’s also co-founded Above Phone – a complete privacy phone solution that combines secure hardware, open-source operating systems, and cutting-edge privacy services.

