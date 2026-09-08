Harry Mitsidis: NomadMania, Geopolitical Shifts, & Future of Travel

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Founder of NomadMania Harry Mitsidis discusses his achievement of having visited every country in the world. The conversation highlights how extensive travel fosters personal growth, adaptability, and a deeper understanding of one’s own culture through external perspectives. Mitsidis explains the mission of his organization, which aims to inspire people to explore remote regions and build a global community of travelers. The conversation also covers practical advice on learning multiple languages, the strategic benefits of holding multiple citizenships, and navigating the logistical and sometimes dystopian challenges of modern borders. Harry serves as a testament to human curiosity and the enduring importance of connecting with others despite increasing global surveillance and travel restrictions.

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About Harry Mitsidis

Is Harry Mitsidis the biggest traveller in the world? He categorically denies this, though some respected media articles make this claim!

Harry Mitsidis was born in 1972 in London, U.K. to a Greek father and a South African mother. He took an early interest in aviation and film but studied sociology in Greece and at the University of Oxford. After working as a lecturer in sociology and business in four countries, he decided that exploring the world was by far a better undertaking. Harry Mitsidis achieved his aim of visiting every country in the world, as defined by the United Nations, by the age of 36, with his last country being Equatorial Guinea.

He proceeded to found the global travel site TBT, rebranded as NomadMania in 2017, and has since been managing the project while continuing his global experience as a traveller by exploring as many of the 1301 regions of NomadMania as he can.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)