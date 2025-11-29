Harry (Wovenart): Israel, Islam, & the New World Order

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.
Harry of the Wovenart YouTube channel in Israel discusses his views on the state of Israel and Israeli politics, what life was like during COVID1984, the situation in Gaza, how he views the totalitarian nature of Islam as problematic, the technocratic and occult agenda of the New World Order, the need to create parallel society, and more!
Listen/Download on Spreaker
Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Become a Member
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com
StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Wovenart YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@Wovenart
*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Geopolitics & Empire to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.