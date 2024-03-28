Time yet again for another round of Geopolitics & Empire (GAE) Zoom calls between Hrvoje and you the Member/Paid Subscriber/Supporter where we can all privately and casually shoot the breeze on current events!

If you are not a Paid Subscriber, I encourage you to join via Substack as a way to help keep Geopolitics & Empire going!

The next two calls are this Saturday, March 30th followed by Thursday, April 4th! Zoom links are below…