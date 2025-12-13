Hrvoje Morić and Tom-Oliver Regenauer in Conversation on MANOVA

“In the Manova interview, Tom-Oliver Regenauer discusses the geopolitical status quo, the new multipolar world order, and the digital gulag with the publicist Hrvoje Morić.”

I had a blast meeting and being interviewed by Tom-Oliver Regenauer who is doing incredible work out in Europe. He has written numerous German-language books on globalist agendas and has translated James Corbett’s book into German. He also gives frequent live talks and will be speaking at Derrick Broze’s People’s Reset in Morelia, Mexico. I highly recommend following and supporting his work.

Regenauer Press https://www.regenauer.press

Manova News https://www.manova.news

Original video dubbed in German