Hrvoje Morić on BRICS, Multipolarity, and Globalism | Jerm Warfare Geopolitics & EmpireApr 03, 2026221714ShareHad a chat with Jerm Warfare on UKC. About my article on multipolar globalism. Subscribe221714SharePreviousNext
Thumbnail says it all....😆
One more quick comment about "solutions" based stuff...
Each of us are unique, and given the nature of our current reality, there can be no generic "solutions", hence broad based solutions aren't usually attractive.
However, knowing what is going on, and what's coming, gives each of us the information we need to create our own unique solutions, based on our current reality.
Sorry. I didn't really explain that well.