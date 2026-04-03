Geopolitics & Empire

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Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
2d

Thumbnail says it all....😆

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Cindy Burton's avatar
Cindy Burton
2d

One more quick comment about "solutions" based stuff...

Each of us are unique, and given the nature of our current reality, there can be no generic "solutions", hence broad based solutions aren't usually attractive.

However, knowing what is going on, and what's coming, gives each of us the information we need to create our own unique solutions, based on our current reality.

Sorry. I didn't really explain that well.

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