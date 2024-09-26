I very much enjoyed giving this interview to the great dudes over at The Two Stewards up in Canada! Subscribe to their channel!
"Are we living in the End Times? Is the New World Order Real?
Hrvoje Morić is a Christian Croatian-Mexican-American who volunteered in the Peace Corps in Mongolia, obtained a Masters of International Relations in Geneva, Switzerland, did a brief stint at the UN, then taught Global Perspectives in Kazakhstan.
Hrvoje now lives in Mexico and produces the Geopolitics & Empire Podcast.
Hrvoje shares his thoughts on: 15-minute cities, the Algorithm Ghetto, and Christ consciousness.
He certainly has a unique perspective-- one that we felt was worth sharing. As we try to steward our wealth in this world it's important that we are not completely oblivious to things happening around us."
Great interview Hrvoje! Many great points. I have been an InfoWars watcher for years and totally noticed the New Agers on the show. Willis was even trying to get Alex to join an Ayahuasca ceremony once, luckily Alex declined. Mark Passio really annoyed me when he came on the show. Alex is apparently not aware (or maybe he is) of what sort of "Christianity" these guys ascribe to. No worries, I watch it for the news not for religious teaching, my Bible serves that purpose.
I highly recommend a video series on Spencer Smith's channel called "Third Adam', it really explains the theosophy/New Age movement creeping into Christian churches and is quite interesting. You seem to be up to speed on what is out there, but the videos are quite thorough and I learned a few new things myself.
Keep up the good work!