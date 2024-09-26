I very much enjoyed giving this interview to the great dudes over at The Two Stewards up in Canada! Subscribe to their channel!

"Are we living in the End Times? Is the New World Order Real?

Hrvoje Morić is a Christian Croatian-Mexican-American who volunteered in the Peace Corps in Mongolia, obtained a Masters of International Relations in Geneva, Switzerland, did a brief stint at the UN, then taught Global Perspectives in Kazakhstan.

Hrvoje now lives in Mexico and produces the Geopolitics & Empire Podcast.

Hrvoje shares his thoughts on: 15-minute cities, the Algorithm Ghetto, and Christ consciousness.

He certainly has a unique perspective-- one that we felt was worth sharing. As we try to steward our wealth in this world it's important that we are not completely oblivious to things happening around us."