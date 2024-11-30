In this episode of Alex Newman's The Sentinel Report, Newman shares the latest news, including growing tensions of WWIII after the Biden administration allowed Ukraine to send U.S. missiles into Russia.

Next up, Newman talks with Hrvoje Morić, the host of geopoliticsandempire.com, to expose Mexico's first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

Finally, Rick Stevens, the co-founder and director of Florida Citizens Alliance, steps into the program to share the story of the unjust closure of Lehigh Acres Christian School in Florida.

Rumble https://rumble.com/v5tca8q-time-for-civil-disobedience-florida-christian-school-unlawfully-shutdown.html

Liberty Sentinel https://libertysentinel.org/time-for-civil-disobedience-florida-christian-school-unlawfully-shutdown