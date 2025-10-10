Are the prophesies from times of old becoming the realities of today. The wars and carnage they bring seem to be more frequent and greater. Israel, Ukraine, and rumors of Venezuela are flooding the airwaves. No Man Shall Buy nor Sell Least He Have a digital ID? England is in the process of passing just that very law. Hrvoje Moric and I will ask some hard questions and explore some hard realities. So, buckle up, put the safety bar firm between your legs, and let the ride begin.

