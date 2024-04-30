"I am as sorry as you are, Dmitri!"
Paid Subscriber group Zoom call w/ host of GAE: Fri, May 3 @ 6pm Mexico City
The next Geopolitics & Empire (GAE) casual Zoom call with Hrvoje and Members/Paid Subscribers will be this Friday, May 3rd @ 6pm Mexico City Time! Zoom link is below…
If you are not a Paid Subscriber, I encourage you to join via Substack as a way to help keep Geopolitics & Empire going!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.