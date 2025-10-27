Iain Davis: The Coming Global Technocratic Dark State

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Iain Davis discusses his must-read upcoming book “The Technocratic Dark State: Trump, AI, and Digital Dictatorship” which explains how “the worldwide implementation of Technocracy today is without a doubt the most terrifying, totalitarian, and lethal threat to liberty that the people on this planet have ever faced”.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on Spreaker

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member



Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Iain Davis Website https://iaindavis.com

Substack



X https://x.com/_InThisTogether

Telegram https://t.me/iaindavis

Iain Davis on Unlimited Hangout https://unlimitedhangout.com/author/iain-davis

Iain Davis on Geopolitics & Empire https://geopoliticsandempire.com/author/iain-davis

About Iain Davis

Iain Davis is an independent investigative journalist and author from the UK. His most recent book “The Manchester Attack” is free to subscribers of his blog. Iain’s work has been featured by the Corbett Report and published by OffGuardian, Geopolitics and Empire, Technocracy News and Trends, Bitcoin Magazine, and other independent news outlets.

*Podcast intro music is from the song “The Queens Jig” by “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)