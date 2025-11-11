Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Independent Media Alliance: Digital ID, Linchpin Of The Technocratic Control Grid

Geopolitics & Empire's avatar
Geopolitics & Empire
Nov 11, 2025

Today the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel discussing digital ID, its differing definitions, and how it’s one of the most important elements of the control grid agenda. We discuss why digital ID is so important to this agenda, the global nature of the digital ID roll out, and what we can do to stop it from coming to pass. We also discuss the role that mainstream alternative media is playing in this execution, the varying lines in the sand we are drawing, and why it’s important that we each find and define what that line is for ourselves, before the choice is looming over us.

Listen/Download on Spreaker

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com
StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

TLAV https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/ima-digital-id-11-7-25

0:00
-1:13:10

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Geopolitics & Empire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture