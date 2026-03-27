Iurie Roșca: The Ugly Truth of Multipolarity & Cost of Dissidence

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Iurie Roșca discusses the deceptive nature of modern geopolitics, arguing that both East and West are controlled by the same globalist interests, suggesting that the apparent conflict between them is a distraction. He specifically critiques the multipolarity movement, claiming that entities like the Eurasian Union are merely carbon copies of the European Union’s technocratic model. The conversation highlights how alternative media figures and intellectuals are often co-opted or funded by these power centers to promote specific narratives. Roșca describes his personal experience with state censorship, legal persecution, and “civic death” resulting from his refusal to align with either side. Ultimately, he emphasizes the necessity of Christian spiritual resistance against what Roșca identifies as an encroaching digital tyranny.
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Iurie Roşca: There’s No Multipolarity, Only One Global Center of Real Power https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2023/07/18/rosca-no-multipolarity-only-one-global-center-of-power
About Iurie Roșca
In 1989, Iurie Roşca became one of the founders of the Popular Front of Moldova. He was executive president of the organization from 1989 to 1994. Between 1990 and 2009, he was a deputy in the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova. He is a journalist and author and “has been at the epicenter of the most important events since 1988 until now”.
*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)