Jason Bassler: Surviving Deplatforming & Fighting the Police State

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Jason Bassler discusses his work with the Free Thought Project and the broader landscape of independent media. He highlights how social media algorithms and centralized platforms have systematically suppressed dissident voices and altered public perception. He expresses deep concern regarding a global shift toward a biometric surveillance state and a technocratic ruling class that operates beyond traditional political accountability and argues that partisan tribalism serves as a distraction, allowing for the quiet implementation of digital IDs and monetary control systems. To counter these trends, Bassler advocates for self-sufficiency, the protection of privacy rights, and the continuous pursuit of authentic information. Technological convenience is being used as a primary tool to erode human liberty.

Listen/Download on Spreaker

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com

***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Linktree https://linktr.ee/Jebassler

Jason Bassler Website https://www.jasonbassler.com

Free Thought Project https://thefreethoughtproject.com

X https://x.com/JasonBassler1

3 Ways to Prepare for CBDCs https://www.jasonbassler.com/product-page/CBDCbook

Little Free Thinkers https://littlefreethinkers.com

About Jason Bassler

Jason Bassler is co-founder of The Free Thought Project and has been featured in such publications as Reason, Infowars, RT, Rolling Stone and The Tom Woods Show. Bassler is also founder of Police the Police and was called “one of the most extensive recorders of law-enforcement misbehavior in America” by Rolling Stone magazine in 2018. He is also the co-founder of the United For Common Ground Media Summit.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)