Jasun Horsley: Mapping the Metaphysical & Parapolitical Agenda

#607
Jan 09, 2026
*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Jasun Horsley discusses growing up in a Fabian family and becoming a cognitive dissident. We cover a wide range of topics from the shadow elite to the paranormal, metaphysics, transhumanism, and preparing for a technocratic world.

Websites

Children of Job Substack

Children of Job: Where Faith & Hubris Meet
Cognitive Dissidence, Existential Detection, Sense-Making. Solving a crime that was never reported; mapping a land in order to find it; uncovering something hidden since the foundation of the World.
By Jasun Horsley

Books https://childrenofjob.substack.com/p/books-by-jasun-horsley

X https://x.com/JaKephas

About Jasun Horsley

Jasun Horsley is a long-time truth-seeker, hell-mapper, & observer of the laws of matter. His books include Paper Tiger, Seen and Not Seen, Prisoner of Infinity, The Vice of Kings, 16 Maps of Hell, and Big Mother: The Technological Body of Evil (2023). His weekly podcast is the Jobcast: Fathoming God. He currently practices amateur homesteading with goats and chickens in Galicia.

