Jayant Bhandari on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 3 February 2024

On today’s show, expert in the evaluation of economic and political affairs Jayant Bandhari predicts what the future holds for most western countries currently experiencing mass immigration, discusses whether or not BRICS has any bite, and comments on the state of Pax Americana, the conflict in Gaza, Argentina’s newly elected President Javier Milei and more.

GUEST OVERVIEW: Jayant Bandhari was a Director on the board of Gold Canyon and has worked with US Global Investors and Casey Research. Before emigrating from India, he started and ran Indian subsidiary operations of two European companies. He has written on political, economic and cultural issues for a number of publications. He runs a yearly philosophy seminar in Vancouver, Capitalism & Morality.

Website https://jayantbhandari.com

Rumble https://rumble.com/v4barx9-jayant-bhandari-on-the-hrvoje-mori-show-03-february-2024.html

Video link https://tntvideo.podbean.com/e/hrvoje1-1706921391