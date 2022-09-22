Jayant Bhandari on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 20 September 2022

In this discussion with Hrvoje Morić on The Hrvoje Morić Show, Jayant Bhandari examines whether Latin America is a good place to move to, invest in, or build a life.

Latin America attracts many people because of its lower cost of living, warmer culture, personal freedom, and distance from the increasingly bureaucratic West. But the region also comes with serious problems: crime, corruption, weak institutions, political instability, poor rule of law, and economic fragility.

We discuss how to think realistically about moving to Latin America, and why no country should be judged by lifestyle fantasies alone.

Audio link https://tntradiolive.podbean.com/e/jayant-bhandari-on-the-hrvoje-moric-show-20-september-2022