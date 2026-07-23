Jeff Evely: The Unholy Trinity of Covid-Climate Lockdowns & Trans Ideology

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Retired Canadian military veteran and freedom activist Jeff Evely recounts his personal resistance against tyrannical government measures, including legal challenges against COVID-19 mandates and a significant fine for violating wildfire-related forest bans. The discussion highlights his child’s medical transition as a consequence of institutional indoctrination surrounding gender ideology. Evely suggests that these diverse crises are part of an effort to destabilize Western society by undermining civil liberties, parental rights, and cultural identity. However, he believes we're at peak fourth turning and that the pendulum is beginning to swing in the other direction.

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Climate Lockdown fine

Crown withdraws $28,872.50 ticket issued under unconstitutional Nova Scotia “woods ban” https://www.jccf.ca/crown-withdraws-28872-50-ticket-issued-under-unconstitutional-nova-scotia-woods-ban

About Jeff Evely

Jeff Evely is a retired Canadian veteran.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)