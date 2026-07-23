Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Jeff Evely: The Unholy Trinity of Covid-Climate Lockdowns & Trans Ideology

#679
Geopolitics & Empire's avatar
Geopolitics & Empire
∙ Paid

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Retired Canadian military veteran and freedom activist Jeff Evely recounts his personal resistance against tyrannical government measures, including legal challenges against COVID-19 mandates and a significant fine for violating wildfire-related forest bans. The discussion highlights his child’s medical transition as a consequence of institutional indoctrination surrounding gender ideology. Evely suggests that these diverse crises are part of an effort to destabilize Western society by undermining civil liberties, parental rights, and cultural identity. However, he believes we're at peak fourth turning and that the pendulum is beginning to swing in the other direction.

Listen/Download on Spreaker

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com

***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics
Escape The Technocracy (15% off w/ GEOPOLITICS!) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Expat Money (FREE “WW3 Plan-B” Report!) https://expatmoney.com/geopolitics
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com
StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

X https://x.com/JeffEvely
Climate Lockdown fine

Crown withdraws $28,872.50 ticket issued under unconstitutional Nova Scotia “woods ban” https://www.jccf.ca/crown-withdraws-28872-50-ticket-issued-under-unconstitutional-nova-scotia-woods-ban

About Jeff Evely

Jeff Evely is a retired Canadian veteran.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Geopolitics & Empire.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Geopolitics & Empire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture