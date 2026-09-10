Jeremy Kuzmarov: Political Assassination Intrinsic Element of American Politics

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Jeremy Kuzmarov discusses his new book establishing the fact that political assassinations in America have been widespread and deeply rooted in organized political conspiracy as a weapon in the struggle for political power—just like in other countries—and have resulted in major policy shifts that are usually negative. These killings are not isolated acts by “lone wolf” shooters but are instead coordinated conspiracies orchestrated by intelligence agencies and oligarchic interests. Both mainstream and alternative media serve as tools for propaganda, often labeling skeptics as “conspiracy theorists” to protect official government narratives. Kuzmarov highlights specific cases, such as the deaths of Abraham Lincoln, John Lennon, and Martin Luther King Jr., to illustrate historical patterns of Deep State involvement. This strategy of tension is also used to polarize the public and justify the expansion of a technocratic police state.

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Political Assassinations in America: The Intricate Nexus of Deep State Crime https://www.amazon.com/Political-Assassinations-America-intricate-Crimes/dp/1963892348

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About Jeremy Kuzmarov

Jeremy Kuzmarov is currently a resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He holds a Ph.D. in American history from Brandeis University and has taught at colleges throughout the U.S. He is managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of six previous books on U.S. foreign policy, including Obama’s Unending Wars (Clarity Press, 2019) and War Monger. How Bill Clinton’s Malign Foreign Policy Shaped the U.S. Trajectory From Bush II to Biden (Clarity Press, 2024).

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)