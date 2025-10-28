ICYMI: Had a nice chat with Jeremy Nell on Jerm Warfare/UK Column:
“Jerm and Hrvoje Morić, a geopolitical analyst who’s exposed the undercurrents of globalist agendas through his Geopolitics & Empire podcast, unpack Hrvoje’s recent trek to Croatia, the ironic isolation bred by hyper-connected tech traps, and the creeping claws of technocracy that throttle true human bonds in today’s rigged society.
They dissect the illusion of freedom under overreaching governments, pitting raw individualism against forced collectivism engineered by elite puppeteers, while ripping into media’s cultural psyops—especially the fabricated Covid tales designed to herd the masses into compliance. The chat probes the tangled mess of steering through this chaotic era, stressing the hunt for real purpose amid the deliberate disorder sown by hidden powers to keep folks off-balance and divided.”
Germ and I are in the same page with respect to China. More than "not a fan," I am against everything that the Chinese embrace as "normal." To me, it strongly reeks of the demonic evil--the attempt to become God--spoken against in the Bible. And western secular mythological terms, I have strong Luddite tendencies, and a revulsion toward the level of invasive control and rank materialist greed held up as ethically positive by many Chinese. I am struggling greatly with the massive influx of people from the Sino-sphere into San Diego, a city in which one side of my family has lived since the city's earliest days, over 120 years ago. I no longer recognize my hometown, for it is increasingly turning toward the Sino-sphere and Hindu-sphere, as is the entire west coast of North America.