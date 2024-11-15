Had a super fun chat with my former TNT Radio colleague Jerm!

“I was on Hrvoje Morić’s podcast a few years ago and I decided it was time to have him on mine. He runs the excellent Geopolitics & Empire website and podcast ecosystem and was a colleague of mine at the now-defunct TNT Radio where we both had popular shows for about two years.



Hrvoje covers a lot of ground in his podcast, focusing mostly on politics, current affairs and technocratic issues like digital ID, mass surveillance and the New World Order.”

Jerm Warfare Website https://jermwarfare.com/conversations/hrvoje-moric-on-technocracy-and-humanitys-impending-enslavement

Odysee https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/JWF_Hrvoje-Moric_190924_Snapshot-Jerm-Warfare-720p-MP4:0