Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire
TNT Radio Archive
Jesse Zurawell on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 14 May 2022
0:00
-54:51

Jesse Zurawell on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 14 May 2022

Geopolitics & Empire's avatar
Geopolitics & Empire
May 14, 2022

GUEST OVERVIEW: Jesse Zurawell talks Ukraine, Palestine, and how Nazism didn’t die in 1945 but was absorbed by Washington and Brussels.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Geopolitics & Empire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture