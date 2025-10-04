Jobst Landgrebe: How Endless Hype is Used for Permanent States of Emergency

1× 0:00 -1:03:44

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Jobst Landgrebe returns to discuss his fantastic new book “The Hype Cycle” which discusses how the endless fear hype and hope hype we are bombarded with is nonsense and primarily serves to implement a permanent state of emergency and enrich ruling elites. These include AI, climate, transhumanism, quantum computing, food, medicine, globalism, war, death, gender, race, and more. Jobst outlines the implications and offers his antidote.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member



Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Expat Money Summit 2025 (20% off VIP with EMPIRE) https://2025.expatmoneysummit.com

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

The Hype Cycle: Uppers and Downers in Our Bipolar Culture https://www.amazon.com/Hype-Cycle-Downers-Bipolar-Culture-ebook/dp/B0C8TFYJWK

Why Machines Will Never Rule the World: Artificial Intelligence without Fear https://www.amazon.com/Machines-Will-Never-Rule-World-ebook/dp/B0DYPH3D59

About Jobst Landgrebe

Jobst Landgrebe is a scientist and entrepreneur with a background in philosophy, mathematics, neuroscience, and bioinformatics. Landgrebe is also the founder of Cognotekt, a German AI company which has since 2013 provided working systems used by companies in areas such as insurance claims management, real estate management, and medical billing. After more than 10 years in the AI industry, he has developed an exceptional understanding of the limits and potential of AI in the future.

*Podcast intro music is from the song “The Queens Jig” by “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)