Jobst Landgrebe: How Endless Hype is Used for Permanent States of Emergency

Oct 04, 2025
Jobst Landgrebe returns to discuss his fantastic new book “The Hype Cycle” which discusses how the endless fear hype and hope hype we are bombarded with is nonsense and primarily serves to implement a permanent state of emergency and enrich ruling elites. These include AI, climate, transhumanism, quantum computing, food, medicine, globalism, war, death, gender, race, and more. Jobst outlines the implications and offers his antidote.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

Geopolitics & Empire
The Hype Cycle: Uppers and Downers in Our Bipolar Culture https://www.amazon.com/Hype-Cycle-Downers-Bipolar-Culture-ebook/dp/B0C8TFYJWK

Why Machines Will Never Rule the World: Artificial Intelligence without Fear https://www.amazon.com/Machines-Will-Never-Rule-World-ebook/dp/B0DYPH3D59

About Jobst Landgrebe

Jobst Landgrebe is a scientist and entrepreneur with a background in philosophy, mathematics, neuroscience, and bioinformatics. Landgrebe is also the founder of Cognotekt, a German AI company which has since 2013 provided working systems used by companies in areas such as insurance claims management, real estate management, and medical billing. After more than 10 years in the AI industry, he has developed an exceptional understanding of the limits and potential of AI in the future.

*Podcast intro music is from the song “The Queens Jig” by “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

