John Droz on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 17 May 2022

Physicist of 30 years and founder of WiseEnergy.Org John Droz, Jr talks climate fraud, election integrity, and COVID1984. He was one of the first to put together a report on election fraud in 2020. His Media Balance Newsletter is fantastic, email him to subscribe.
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The host of Geopolitics & Empire, Hrvoje, produced and hosted a daily 2-3 hour live show on TNT Radio for two full years (March 2022 - March 2024) interviewing 1,000+ guests.The host of Geopolitics & Empire, Hrvoje, produced and hosted a daily 2-3 hour live show on TNT Radio for two full years (March 2022 - March 2024) interviewing 1,000+ guests.
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