Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire
TNT Radio Archive
John Droz on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 17 May 2022 (Part 2)
0:00
-54:47

John Droz on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 17 May 2022 (Part 2)

Geopolitics & Empire's avatar
Geopolitics & Empire
May 17, 2022

Physicist of 30 years and founder of WiseEnergy.Org John Droz, Jr talks climate fraud, election integrity, and COVID1984. He was one of the first to put together a report on election fraud in 2020. His Media Balance Newsletter is fantastic, email him to subscribe.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Geopolitics & Empire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture