John Klyczek: The Social Credit Cybernetics Merger of AI, Edtech, Fintech, & IDtech

Oct 19, 2025
John Klyczek discusses his latest research into how the Trump administration and PayPal Mafia are merging AI, edtech, fintech, and IDtech to form the social credit cybernetics system. We also go into overdrive and get esoteric beyond the Overton window, exploring how the Legacy Alternative Media (LAM) has been manufactured by The Powers That Be to steer us all toward their new order.

About John Klyczek

John Klyczek has an MA in English and has taught college rhetoric and research argumentation for over a decade. His literary scholarship concentrates on the history of global eugenics and Aldous Huxley’s dystopic novel, Brave New World. He is the author of School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education (TrineDay Books); and he is a contributor to several publications, including New Politics, OpEdNews, and the Activist Post. Klyczek holds a black belt in classical tae kwon do, and he is a certified kickboxing instructor under the international Muay Thai Boxing Association. His website is https://schoolworldorder.info

