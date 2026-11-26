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John Robb discusses the evolution and geopolitical implications of AI, networking, and drone warfare, and the critical divide between centralized models promoted by national security institutions and open-source networks that protect cognitive liberty. He introduces the concept of an orbital space AI economy, warning of the dangers of a "slave economy" or a homogenized "long night" where AI stifles independent thought and free will. Furthermore, he examines modern drone warfare and the rise of decentralized "drone hedgehogs," analyzing how endless conflicts and hollowed-out Western states contribute to a fractured global landscape. Finally, he advises individuals to adapt by leveraging open-source AI tools and participating in automated digital economies to secure future prosperity.

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About John Robb

John writes the Global Guerrillas Report (on Substack/Patreon). The report covers the intersection of War, Politics, and Technology.

Background;

USAF Academy: Astronautical Engineering. Glider training. Honors Program. Freefall parachute training. SERE.

USAF pilot. Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) license.

Tier one special ops. Deployed globally (Central/South America, Africa, Europe, Asia).

Yale: MPPM.

The world’s first Internet Analyst (’95/’96/’97) while at Forrester Research. 100s of quotes in media (WSJ, NYTimes, Fortune, Economist, Fox, CNBC, etc.).

Co-founder and President of Gomez (online brokerage/banking) which sold for 295m USD.

Served as COO and CEO of UserLand Software, the company that created social networking (RSS, podcasting, etc.).

Named a “Best and Brightest” by Esquire Magazine. Ideas from the book turned up in Nature magazine. Advised the DoD, JCS, CIA, NSA, NIC, ODNI, Highlands Forum, Center for Biosecurity, Gov’t of Singapore, Oxford Analytica, and many more. Got fan-mail from real guerrillas around the world. Gave testimony to the House Armed Services Committee (2009) and a Senate select committee (2021).

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)