John Sneisen: Building the Outerrnet Amidst Dystopia, Economic Collapse, & War

John Sneisen discusses his work on the Outerrnet, an alternative self-hosted decentralized internet that can’t be shut down. He also explains how the financial system is on the edge and fears they may take us to war to reset the system.

About John Sneisen

John is a best-selling author of “The End of Freedom” and “Canada, The Greatest Economy In The World?” and has his video report Economic Truth Report on Odysee and Rumble. He also ran a podcast with financial planner and crypto expert Timothy Picciott of The Liberty Advisor.

John is an international speaker and has spoken in 6 countries on four topics in two languages and is working closely with G. Edward Griffin as a member of Freedom Force International’s Leadership Council.

John has joined the Outerrnet project as a senior partner, where he is in charge of PR and media.

John also runs a local Freedom Force Group in Winnipeg with some of Winnipeg’s best minds who are committed to spreading freedom and individualism in Canada.

John was an economic and business development advisor for the UOS Blockchain and an advisor to Ubersta, a Canadian-based real estate investment blockchain platform that revolutionized real estate investing.

John has over 22 years of experience in the low-voltage field and has worked as a project manager for building infrastructure and cellular, fiber, and copper networks. John is an expert in discussing the future of 5G and surveillance as it is a part of his 22-year experience in CCTV, networking, and other security system. John does research to stay at the forefront of technology to predict and foresee risks and how to avoid them to create a brighter future for humanity.

