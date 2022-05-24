Jose Niño on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 24 May 2022

Analyst Jose Niño and I continue our weekly conversation covering Ukraine, China, the managerial state, foreign policy, & more.
TNT Radio Archive
The host of Geopolitics & Empire, Hrvoje, produced and hosted a daily 2-3 hour live show on TNT Radio for two full years (March 2022 - March 2024) interviewing 1,000+ guests.The host of Geopolitics & Empire, Hrvoje, produced and hosted a daily 2-3 hour live show on TNT Radio for two full years (March 2022 - March 2024) interviewing 1,000+ guests.
Authors
Recent Episodes