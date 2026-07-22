Karl Maier: Filling the AI Energy Gap as America Retains Dominance

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.
Karl Maier discusses the unstable global landscape and its impact on power reliability and economic growth. He explains how technological shifts, such as the rise of AI, are creating a massive surge in electricity demand that existing power grids struggle to meet. Meyer introduces RIVSAL, a modular technology utilizing piezoelectric effects to generate clean, on-site energy as an alternative to traditional utilities. The discussion also examines application of AI, demographics, American Empire, de-globalization, and business opportunity.
Listen/Download on Spreaker
Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Become a Member
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!
Apple Subscriptions
Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com
***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics
Escape The Technocracy (15% off w/ GEOPOLITICS!) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Expat Money (FREE “WW3 Plan-B” Report!) https://expatmoney.com/geopolitics
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com
StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Surfing Economic Chaos https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C2B8W8W4
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/karlkmaier
Abunden https://www.abunden.ai
RIVSAL https://www.rivsalx.com
About Karl Maier
Karl Maier helps business owners avoid one of the biggest reasons companies fail, not a lack of sales, but running out of cash. He guides lower-middle market B2B companies to fix cash flow in situations like turnarounds, acquisitions, partner buyouts, rapid sales growth and capital raises. Karl is the author of Surfing Economic Chaos, a best selling book about navigating major world economic trends that create challenges and opportunities for business owners. He also created the Abunden AI CFO Chatbot, making his proprietary business guidance available to companies that want experienced advice at a fraction of the cost of traditional consulting.
*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)