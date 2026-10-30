Kees van der Pijl: Israel & 9/11, the Rise of Atlantic Zionism

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Dutch political economist Kees van der Pijl discusses the rise of Zionism, the founding of the state of Israel, the Global War on Terror as a framework created by Israeli Zionism, 9/11, the workings of power, and the limits of academic freedom. His book challenges readers to question established narratives and rethink Israel’s role in recent world history.

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Israel and 9/11: The Rise of Atlantic Zionism https://www.amazon.com/Israel-11-Rise-Atlantic-Zionism/dp/B0HJZKKV2Y

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About Kees van der Pijl

Kees van der Pijl (1947) taught at the University of Amsterdam and was professor at the University of Sussex, UK, from 2000. He made his name with The Making of an Atlantic Ruling Class (1984, reprint 2012) and was awarded the 2008 Deutscher Prize for Nomads, Empires, State, Vol. I of a trilogy on Modes of Foreign Relations and Political Economy (2007-2014). He also wrote novels and edited a number of works, most recently STATES OF EMERGENCY: Keeping the Global Population in Check (2022) and The Militarization of the European Union (2021). His previous monograph, Flight MH17, Ukraine and the New Cold War (2018) has been translated into four other languages.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)