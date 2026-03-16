Kees van der Pijl: Israel Has Replaced EU in Atlantic Relationship, Historic Decline of West

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Dutch political economist Kees van der Pijl analyzes the volatile shifting of global power, focusing on the Middle East conflict involving Israel, Iran, and the U.S. He argues Israel has superseded the EU in the Atlantic relationship with the U.S., leading to a strategy where the U.S. increasingly fights wars to benefit Israeli interests. Van der Peel explores the possibility of false flag operations and the use of technological control systems to manage domestic populations through a state of permanent emergency. He also suggests hypersonic missile technology and drone warfare have fundamentally altered military superiority, potentially signaling the decline of Western imperial dominance. Furthermore, the discussion touches on the historical context of Israeli investments in global IT and intelligence sectors as a means of maintaining geopolitical leverage. Overarching themes include popular resistance in Europe and the emergence of a new multipolar world order led by BRICS.

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About Kees van der Pijl

Kees van der Pijl (1947) taught at the University of Amsterdam and was professor at the University of Sussex, UK, from 2000. He made his name with The Making of an Atlantic Ruling Class (1984, reprint 2012) and was awarded the 2008 Deutscher Prize for Nomads, Empires, State, Vol. I of a trilogy on Modes of Foreign Relations and Political Economy (2007-2014). He also wrote novels and edited a number of works, most recently STATES OF EMERGENCY: Keeping the Global Population in Check (2022) and The Militarization of the European Union (2021). His previous monograph, Flight MH17, Ukraine and the New Cold War (2018) has been translated into four other languages.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)