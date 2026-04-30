Keith Preston: Toward Multipolar Neo-Globalism via Neo-Globalist Finance Capital

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Analyst Keith Preston discusses global power structures positing that the world is transitioning from a US-led unipolar system toward multipolar neo-globalism where regional blocs are integrated through transnational financial and technological systems. Preston argues that true authority resides in institutional wealth—exemplified by entities like BlackRock—rather than elected heads of state. He highlights the rise of a technocratic elite who utilize AI surveillance and digital integration to manage a globalized population. The dialogue explores how modern rivalries often mask a deeper centralization of power that transcends traditional national boundaries and political ideologies.

Listen/Download on Spreaker

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com

***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Attack the System https://attackthesystem.com

X https://x.com/TKeithPreston1

Substack

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/troy.preston.35380

About Keith Preston

Keith Preston is a historian, social scientist, political analyst, author, lecturer, trends researcher, freelance writer, blogger, academic consultant, tutor and founder of AttackTheSystem.com.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)