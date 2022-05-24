Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire
TNT Radio Archive
Kerry McDonald on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 24 May 2022
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Kerry McDonald on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 24 May 2022

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Geopolitics & Empire
May 24, 2022

Senior Fellow at Foundation for Economic Education, podcaster, and author Kerry McDonald discusses the failures of the mainstream school system, how Critical Race Theory and Wokeism have infiltrated education, homeschooling, and more.

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