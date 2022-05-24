Kerry McDonald on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 24 May 2022

Senior Fellow at Foundation for Economic Education, podcaster, and author Kerry McDonald discusses the failures of the mainstream school system, how Critical Race Theory and Wokeism have infiltrated education, homeschooling, and more.
TNT Radio Archive
The host of Geopolitics & Empire, Hrvoje, produced and hosted a daily 2-3 hour live show on TNT Radio for two full years (March 2022 - March 2024) interviewing 1,000+ guests.The host of Geopolitics & Empire, Hrvoje, produced and hosted a daily 2-3 hour live show on TNT Radio for two full years (March 2022 - March 2024) interviewing 1,000+ guests.
Authors
Recent Episodes