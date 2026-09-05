Korey Rowe: The Soldier That Left & The Untold Story of Loose Change

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US Army veteran and filmmaker Korey Rowe discusses his experiences as a soldier in Afghanistan and Iraq and his subsequent role in producing the internet blockbuster 9/11 documentary "Loose Change." Rowe recounts how his firsthand observations of the war contradicted official government narratives, leading him to collaborate with Dylan Avery to challenge the mainstream account of the 2001 attacks. The conversation examines the duo's tumultuous journey through Hollywood negotiations, their interactions with figures like Charlie Sheen and Alex Jones, and the internal sabotage that plagued the truth movement. Beyond media production, Rowe reflects on his personal struggles with PTSD and addiction, explaining how he eventually found stability and success. However, he believes America is taking a dark turn.

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About Korey Rowe

Korey Rowe is a husband, father, filmmaker, entrepreneur, and US Army veteran, rooted in Oneonta, New York. He is the founder of Otsego Media, a production company dedicated to telling stories that highlight people, places, and businesses across upstate New York, and the owner of DOSHA-the city’s first licensed cannabis dispensary. Beyond his businesses, Rowe is a community builder-committed to revitalization and growth in his hometown. His ventures have generated local jobs, tax revenue, and creative opportunities while showcasing the talent and spirit of central New York. With a vision that blends entrepreneurship, storytelling, and civic responsibility, Rowe continues to invest in projects that strengthen his community, celebrate its culture, and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)