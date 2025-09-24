Krešimir Mišak: Tiranija Transhumanizma, Povijest Globalizma, i Pitanja Stvarnosti

1× 0:00 -1:38:46

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Renown Croatian author and host of the weekly Na Rubu Znanosti (On the Edge of Science) Croatian television program for over 20 years, Krešimir Mišak, discusses his work in media, the transhumanist dystopia that is taking over the planet, the history of globalism, metaphysical questions of reality, and much more.

*The interview is conducted in Croatian, but the video format has the English translation with embedded subtitles.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member



Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Expat Money Summit 2025 (20% off VIP with code EMPIRE) https://2025.expatmoneysummit.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

HRT - Na Rubu Znanosti https://hrtprikazuje.hrt.hr/hrt1/na-rubu-znanosti-3-12143507

Books https://www.ljevak.hr/1871-kresimir-misak

Krešimir Mišak Music https://www.youtube.com/@kresimirmisakmusic2202

About Krešimir Mišak

Krešimir Mišak (Zagreb, 1972) is a Croatian journalist who deals with the frontier areas of human knowledge. He is also a rock musician and science fiction writer. Since 1988 he has been working with the Educational and Children’s Program of Croatian Radio, and since 2002 he has been editing and running the show On the Edge of Science on Croatian Television. For his science fiction stories, he received the SFERA award twice. He is the author of nine books, and with the group Hakuna Matata has released five albums.

*Podcast intro music is from the song “The Queens Jig” by “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)