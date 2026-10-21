Laith Marouf: Israel, Palestine, Empire, Zionism, & the War for the Middle East

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Palestinian-Syrian-Canadian journalist Laith Marouf, founder of Free Palestine TV, discusses the situation in the Middle East, arguing that Western powers and Israel have used systematic conflicts to maintain dominance in Western Asia despite facing demographic and historical resistance. He analyzes the global impact of the October 7th Al-Aqsa Flood, which Marouf describes as a pivotal historical event that shook the world and exposed mechanisms of control. The dialogue explores the slow decline of American empire, Western relations with vassal states like Turkey, and the possible future of the Arab region.

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About Laith Marouf

Laith Marouf is an award-winning journalist and political commentator, working in media since 1999. He regularly appears on television and radio, including Radio Sputink, Press TV, Al Mayadeen. He has also published with independent media such as Electronic Intifada, Mint Press, and more. Previously, Laith worked as the Executive Director of Community University Television (CUTV) and developed its award-winning Quebec Spring live broadcasts embedded within the student movement (2010-13). Laith launched and hosted “Under the Olive Tree” the Palestinian community radio show airing on CKUT 90.3 FM in Montreal and CFRC 101.9 FM in Kingston (2005-10). He won the “Best Special Programming” award at the NCRA for his work on a 12-hour radio marathon with stations from Palestine, England, Canada and the United States that commemorated the 60th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba (Radio Free Palestine, 2008).

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)