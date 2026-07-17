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LAST CALL: Escape the Technocracy Live 3-hour Interactive Workshop - July 20th @ 2pm Eastern

Geopolitics & Empire's avatar
Geopolitics & Empire
Jul 17, 2026

Dear Amigos,

I’m sending out an SOS.

It’s last call for the Escape the Technocracy 3-hour live interactive workshop to be held this Monday, July 20th @ 2pm Eastern.

An intensive course led by privacy experts Gabriel Custodiet and Urban Hacker of Watchman Privacy / Escape the Technocracy, in collaboration with Geopolitics & Empire.

It’ll run the gamut on compute, operating systems, phones, email, messaging, browsing, VPNs, and beyond.

You can ask questions on the go all throughout the session. All questions will be answered. The replay will be available as a downloadable recording.

Support your privacy. Support your favorite podcasters and content creators.

Visit the following link to enroll: https://escapethetechnocracy.com/product-escape-the-technocracy-live-workshop-season-2

Be seeing you,
Hrvoje

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