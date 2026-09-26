Last call to sign up for the free Expat Money Online Summit!

At last, soon you will no longer have to hear me plug Expat Money!

Next week Thursday, October 1st and Friday, October 2nd is the free livestream of the Expat Money Online Summit.

There’ll be a bunch of topics on internationalization, living abroad, Latin America, and geopolitics.

If you can’t catch it live, you’ll have up to 72-hours to catch the playback. You can also simply select the talks you find most interesting and skip those less relevant to you.

Hot tip: use the Global Speed browser extension that will allow you to playback presentations at 2X speed!

I’ll also be talking about the path that led me to three citizenships.

All you need to do is register @ ExpatMoney.com/Geopolitics

If you want to catch some of the VIP Panels and/or get lifetime access to the replays, you can use the coupon code EMPIRE to purchase the $199 USD upgrade which should mark it down to about ~$119 USD.

Hasta pronto,

El Croata