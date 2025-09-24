Laurent Lequeu: Stagflation, Civil Unrest, War, & Digital Tyranny!

Laurent Lequeu of The Macro Butler discusses the macro economic situation and stagflation we are headed into, the historical cycle of civil unrest that is returning which also includes war signals and why governments are implementing digital controls, and more!
Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube
Listen/Download on SoundCloud
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Become a Member
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Expat Money Summit 2025 (20% off VIP with code EMPIRE) https://2025.expatmoneysummit.com
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Substack
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/laurent-lequeu-
X https://x.com/TheMacroButler
Telegram https://t.me/TheMacroButlerSubstack
About Laurent Lequeu
Laurent Lequeu is an independent financial consultant and writer of The Macro Butler, which aims to deliver concise yet comprehensive macroeconomic insights that impact global and regional markets, analyzing key indicators and trends to provide actionable and timely investment recommendations to all kind of investors.
*Podcast intro music is from the song “The Queens Jig” by “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)