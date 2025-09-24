Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
12
3

Laurent Lequeu: Stagflation, Civil Unrest, War, & Digital Tyranny!

Geopolitics & Empire's avatar
The Macro Butler's avatar
Geopolitics & Empire
and
The Macro Butler
Sep 24, 2025
12
3
Share
Transcript
0:00
-55:25

Laurent Lequeu of The Macro Butler discusses the macro economic situation and stagflation we are headed into, the historical cycle of civil unrest that is returning which also includes war signals and why governments are implementing digital controls, and more!

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Expat Money Summit 2025 (20% off VIP with code EMPIRE) https://2025.expatmoneysummit.com
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Substack

TheMacroButler’s Substack
My personal Substack
By The Macro Butler

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/laurent-lequeu-

X https://x.com/TheMacroButler

Telegram https://t.me/TheMacroButlerSubstack

About Laurent Lequeu

Laurent Lequeu is an independent financial consultant and writer of The Macro Butler, which aims to deliver concise yet comprehensive macroeconomic insights that impact global and regional markets, analyzing key indicators and trends to provide actionable and timely investment recommendations to all kind of investors.

*Podcast intro music is from the song “The Queens Jig” by “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Geopolitics & Empire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture