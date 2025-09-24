Laurent Lequeu: Stagflation, Civil Unrest, War, & Digital Tyranny!

1× 0:00 -55:25

Laurent Lequeu of The Macro Butler discusses the macro economic situation and stagflation we are headed into, the historical cycle of civil unrest that is returning which also includes war signals and why governments are implementing digital controls, and more!

About Laurent Lequeu

Laurent Lequeu is an independent financial consultant and writer of The Macro Butler, which aims to deliver concise yet comprehensive macroeconomic insights that impact global and regional markets, analyzing key indicators and trends to provide actionable and timely investment recommendations to all kind of investors.

