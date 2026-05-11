Libre Solutions: AI Takeover, Hostile Cyberspace, Virtual Stasi, & Resisting Borg

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Independent technologist and writer Gabe of Libre Solutions Network discusses the dangers of AI and the erosion of human autonomy in a rapidly consolidating digital landscape. Gabe argues that modern AI is less about technological progress and more about a system of total domination that replaces human ingenuity with automated surveillance and corporate dependency. He examines how this shift affects labor, ethics, and cultural heritage, noting that the convenience of the cloud often comes at the cost of individual privacy and local control. Furthermore, the dialogue addresses transhumanist ideologies and the push for digital immortality, which he suggests may be used to justify the devaluation of physical human life. Ultimately, Gabe advocates for internet freedom and the rebuilding of human-centric systems to resist a future defined by technocratic feudalism.

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About Gabe & Libre Solutions

Gabriel is a Canadian passionate about the free and open web and helping others reclaim territory in cyberspace. He warns about the dangers of top-down technocratic control and explains the benefits of reclaiming digital autonomy. He believes safeguarding our online experience requires a lot more education and engagement than currently exists.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)